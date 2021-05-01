Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Denver Broncos draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Analysis Coming

– 2022 Top 32 Draft Prospects | Top 10 By Position

Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (9) CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

2 (35) RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina

3 (105) LB Baron Browning, Ohio State

3 (98) OG/C Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

– Analysis of every 1st round pick

Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

Jerry Jeudy might have been just okay as a rookie, but the 15th pick showed a whole lot of flashes of potential greatness. The Broncos might have had a rough season overall, but they came up with a solid draft with enough contributors to be okay. That’s fine for the depth, but they need playmakers and stars. Jeudy should be one, but …

Does Denver need a quarterback to get Jeudy the ball? Barring something crazy, one of the top five quarterback prospects will be there at the 9, but if Drew Lock really is the guy to build around, a top offensive tackle will be there for the taking.

Will the Broncos take a chance on a quarterback at the 40? If it wants on, it needs to make the statement and the call at the 9 to get its guy to build around for the next several years. There should be a good tackle at the 40, and the defensive back help they need will definitely be there in the second round and with the 71st overall pick.

Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

2 WR KJ Hamler, Penn State

3 CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

3 C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

3 DT McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

4 TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

5 LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

6 OG Netane Muti, Fresno State

7 WR Tyrie Cleveland, Florida

7 LB Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

2 Round NFL Mock Draft

Greatest Draft Picks For Each College

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

2022 Top 32 Pro Prospects | By Position