Delaware at Jacksonville State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

Delaware vs Jacksonville State prediction and FCS Playoffs quarterfinal game preview.

Delaware vs Jacksonville State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, May 2

Game Time: 3:00 pm CT

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, AL

Network: ESPN3

Delaware vs Jacksonville State FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why Delaware Will Win

It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t easy, but Delaware (6-0) was able to push past Sacred Heart 19-10 with a great day from the defense, two takeaways, and just enough offensive production when the opportunities were there to get by.

This is a much, much stronger Blue Hen offensive team than it showed against the Pioneers.

The offense only generated 202 yards and the passing game didn’t do anything down the field, but as the team showed all season long, it was great in the turnover margin – +1 against Sacred Heart – the pass defense was a wall, and the No. 2 scoring D in all the FCS allowed just ten points.

Consider it a positive that Delaware wasn’t anywhere close to being as good as it normally is and still won. But …

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

The Jacksonville State (10-2) offense has the pop and firepower to push the Blue Hens. No one’s been able to do much with the passing game against the Delaware secondary, but the Gamecocks are terrific in pass protection, balance out the offense, and the ground game can pick up the slack if nothing is happening through the air.

The Jacksonville State O line controlled everything against Sacred Heart, the offense was balanced, and there wasn’t any issue in the 49-14 blowout despite having the ball for fewer than 20 minutes. The time of possession battle usually doesn’t matter to the Gamecocks, but they should be able to control the clock a bit better against Delaware.

The JSU D didn’t come up with any takeaways – that’s not normal. It’s great overall defensively, the offense catches a few breaks thanks to a slew of takeaways, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Be slightly stunned if this isn’t a defensive fight.

Jacksonville State might have a fantastic offense, but the Delaware D is the real deal and won’t let this get out of hand. The Gamecocks will have a bit more offensively – the running game should be okay – and the defense will keep the Blue Hen ground attack in check.

Delaware vs Jacksonville State FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

Jacksonville State 23, Delaware 17

Line: Jacksonville State -3.5, o/u: 41.5

