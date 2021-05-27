Colorado State Rams: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Colorado State season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in Mountain West

Head Coach:Steve Addazio, 2nd year, 1-3 (58-58)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 100

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 86

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 109

Colorado State Rams College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Blow off 2020 as a few light scrimmages to get the Steve Addazio era going. The offense didn’t move the ball, there wasn’t the rushing attack like the coaching staff is going to want going forward, and overall, averaging 324 yards and 22 points per game wasn’t okay. Things are about to be better with eight starters returning, and that doesn’t even include …

– Todd Centeio is going to be the starting quarterback. Patrick O’Brien left for Washington, but that means the 6-1, 220-pound Centeio has to be better than he showed in his little time last year – hitting just 39% of his passes on the 36 throws. He can throw – he hit 68% of his passes in his time as a backup at Temple – and he’s mobile.

The receiving corps loses Nate Craig-Myers to UCF, but the passing game caught a break when leading receiver TE Trey McBride decided to stick around after catching 22 passes for 330 yards and four scores.

There’s experience at receiver, and Dante Wright earned All-Mountain West honors after averaging close to 16 yards per catch, but McBride was the only Ram to catch a touchdown pass.

– The offensive front gets everyone back, but it has to be a whole lot better after being among the worst in the country at keeping defenses out of the backfield. No Steve Addazio O line is going to be bad for long, and this one should be better with help from the transfer portal to build up the depth around guard Elijah Johnson and center Cam Reddy on the inside.

Like he had at Boston College, Addazio will work with a few big backs. 200-pound sophomore A’Jon Vivens led the team with 210 yards and 235-pound Marcus McElroy came up with a team-high three touchdowns. Now they need more room to move.

