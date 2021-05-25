College Football Odds: Early BetMGM Big Game Lines. Where Are The Values?

The early college football lines and BetMGM odds are out for the biggest games of the 2021 season. Where are the potential values?

Pete Fiutak

As always – and like we do during the football season – here’s the drill.

Without looking at what they are, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for the biggest games of the 2021 season. The real lines from BetMGM are added after to see if anything appears to be a tad askew.

The Early Guess is a prediction of what the lines are and not a pick of the games.

Thursday, September 2

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -5

Actual BetMGM Line: North Carolina -6.5

Friday, September 3

Georgia vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -3.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Clemson -3

Penn State at Wisconsin

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -4.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Wisconsin -3.5

Alabama vs. Miami (in Atlanta)

Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -20

Actual BetMGM Line: Alabama -14.5

LSU at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: LSU -8

Actual BetMGM Line: LSU -2

Oregon State at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Purdue -4.5

Indiana at Iowa

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Iowa -3.5

Western Michigan at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -23

Actual BetMGM Line: Michigan -20

Michigan State at Northwestern

Fiu Early Guess: Northwestern -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Northwestern -5.5

Saturday, September 4

Notre Dame at Florida State

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Notre Dame -10

Sunday, September 5

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (in Atlanta)

Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -8

Actual BetMGM Line: Ole Miss -7.5

