2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Cleveland Browns draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

from the college perspective …

Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (26) CB Greg Newsome, Northwestern

2 (52) LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

3 (91) WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

If and when Grant Delpit gets past his Achilles’ heel injury, the Browns could quietly have one of the most effective drafts of 2020 – at least so far. This one has the potential to be more of the same, but there should be a little more flash even though the defensive line needs the most work.

It’s about getting younger, stronger, and deeper on the defensive front.. The chance should be there at the 26 to get either a sliding edge rusher – or reach a wee bit for one – or have a chance at a top defensive tackle. It’s a light year for interior linemen, but if Alabama’s Christian Barmore falls here, it could be him over a decent pass rusher.

The excitement could come in the second round, and there’s a chance to get a good value receiver at the 26 if the Browns don’t go with someone for the defensive side. There are so many strong receivers this year that a starter could be found at the 59.

Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

2 S Grant Delpit, LSU

3 DT Jordan Elliott, Missouri

3 LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

4 TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

5 C Nick Harris, Washington

6 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

