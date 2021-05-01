2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Chicago Bears draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.
Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis
from the college perspective …
Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks
1 (11) QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
2 (39) OT Tevin Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis
Chicago has turned into a wild-card because of what it might do if it wants a quarterback, but it probably won’t get too crazy. It has a few more draft picks compared to recent years, but it doesn’t have as much juice as the brain trust seems to think – having four 6th round picks really doesn’t mean much. So will the Bears move up to try to get a quarterback, or will they sit at 20 and take one if someone drops? Or …
The Bears need a defensive back and an offensive tackle, too. Being in the 20 is a good spot to grab either one. They might end up with the third or fourth-best guy at either position, but there’s still value here.
The franchise needs a great draft. The 2020 version wasn’t a total waste, but if Cole Kmet doesn’t turn into an elite tight end, it could be a big dull dud outside of the potential of CB Jaylon Johnson. The Bears have to grab instant starters at the 20 and 52.
Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks
2 TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
2 CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
5 LB Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
5 CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
7 OT Arlington Hambright, Colorado
7 OG Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State
