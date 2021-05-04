BYU Cougars: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the BYU Cougars season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 11-1 overall

Head Coach: Kalani Sitake, 6th year 38-26

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 13

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 66

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 34

BYU College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– This isn’t going to be the same offense that finished third in the nation in scoring and steamrolled over just about everyone, but it’s still going to be very, very good.

For starters, Zach Wilson is off being a New York Jet, a slew of other key parts are gone, and the schedule is about to get a whole lot tougher. That doesn’t mean there won’t be production and the O won’t go, but it’s not going to be nearly as dominant.

– It starts at quarterback, and the Cougars are okay. There isn’t another No. 2 overall pick in the draft, but both Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall are capable options who can each keep the attack going. They’re both experienced enough in the system to be ready to go, but it’s likely going to take all of fall camp to settle on the No. 1 guy.

It helps to get back a slew of good parts, even if top target Dax Milne is done. 6-3 junior Gunner Romney is a solid deep threat averaging close to 20 yards per catch last year, and Neil Pau’u is another big veteran who can stretch the field.

The real find last year was TE Isaac Rex, who stepped in for Matt Bushman and caught 37 passes with 12 scores. Throw in WRs Samson and Puka Nacua – they’re brothers – from the transfer portal, and this is one of the team’s biggest strengths.

– It’s not going to be the steamroller of an O line it was last year – again, combination of talent loss and better schedule – but it’ll be more than fine. You don’t get better by losing a tackle like Brady Christensen to the Carolina Panthers, but he’s not the only replacement with just two starters back.

There’s enough size and depth to keep plowing away for 220-pound sophomore Tyler Allgeier – he ran for 1,130 yards and 13 scores – and 6-1, 210-pound Lopini Katoa.

