Buffalo Bills 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Buffalo Bills draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

Buffalo Bills 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Buffalo Bills 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (30) EDGE Greg Rousseau, Miami

2 (61) DE Carlos Basham, Wake Forest

3 (93) OT Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

Buffalo Bills 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

The Bills could use a little more out of this year’s draft. AJ Epenesa didn’t do much as a rookie, but Zack Moss appears to be a decent running back to work around – but they could use a bigger star behind Josh Allen to carry the mail. Moss is a pounder, but at the 30 they could go for someone more dynamic if Clemson’s Travis Etienne is there.

Buffalo really can go with the Best Player Available. They could use an edge rusher, and the value should be there at the 30 with a few of the defensive ends there for the taking. They don’t really need a linebacker, but Tulsa’s Zaven Collins could fit, too.

Another dangerous wide receiver would be nice, or a tight end would work at the 61. There’s no fourth round pick, so if the Bills want a playmaker, it probably has to happen at the 61 or the 93. There should be plenty of pass catchers there for the taking in the second round.

Buffalo Bills 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

2 DE AJ Epenesa, Iowa

3 RB Zack Moss, Utah

4 WR Gabriel Davis, UCF

5 QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

6 PK Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern

6 WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

7 CB Dane Jackson, Pitt

