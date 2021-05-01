2022 NFL Draft Top 10 Pro Prospects By Position: First Look

2022 NFL Draft: What returning college players are among the best pro prospects going into the 2021 season? Here’s the first look by position.

2022 NFL Draft Top Pro Prospects By Position: Pre-2021 NFL Draft

Everyone knew before the 2020 college football season began that Trevor Lawrence was going to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Zach Wilson as the slam-dunk No. 2 – at least, he’s expected to be the slam-dunk No. 2 – not so much.

No one in a million years would’ve pegged Joe Burrow to be the sure-thing No. 1 overall pick in 2020, and there obviously will be more shockers like him who become NFL Draft household names by next April.

Every year, a whole slew of guys we all think will be certain first round picks turn into late round fliers – and vice versa – so the idea here is to create a starting point that gets it somewhat close to the pin.

Who has the best combinations of talent, NFL size, NFL tools, and NFL upside to look ahead to 2022 – all while still figuring out the 2021 NFL Draft?

Here’s the first look at the 2022 NFL Draft with ten of the most promising prospects at every position among those who will be eligible – not yet, DJ Uiagalelei fans.

If you don’t see your guy here – or don’t like where he’s ranked – relax. We’ll go in-depth with the more detailed lists just before the season, and obviously this will change up wildly several times before the 2022 NFL Draft gets going in Las Vegas.

2022 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Quarterbacks

1 Sam Howell, North Carolina 6-1, 225

2 Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 6-1, 210

3 JT Daniels, Georgia 6-3, 210

4 Kedon Slovis, USC 6-3, 215

5 Tyler Shough, Texas Tech 6-5, 220

6 Carson Strong, Nevada 6-4, 215

7 Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati 6-4, 215

8 Matt Corral, Ole Miss 6-1, 205

9 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College 6-5, 226

10 Brock Purdy, Iowa State 6-1, 212

2022 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Running Backs

1 Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M 6-1, 225

2 Breece Hall, Iowa State 6-1, 215

3 Brian Robinson, Alabama 6-1, 228

4 Zamir White, Georgia 6-0, 215

5 Master Teague, Ohio State 5-11, 226

6 Ty Chandler, North Carolina 6-0, 210

7 Kevin Harris, South Carolina 5-10, 225

8 Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss 5-8, 190

9 Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota 5-10, 210

10 Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma 5-11, 220

2022 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Wide Receivers

1 Chris Olave, Ohio State 6-1, 189

2 George Pickens, Georgia 6-3, 200*

3 John Metchie, Alabama 6-0, 195

4 Garrett Wilson, Ohio State 6-0, 188

5 Justyn Ross, Clemson 6-4, 205**

6 Ty Fryfogle, Indiana 6-2, 210

7 Treylon Burks, Arkansas 6-3, 225

8 Jahan Dotson, Penn State 5-11, 182

9 Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma 6-2, 208

10 Frank Ladson, Clemson 6-3, 205

*Torn ACL or would be No. 1

**Will be 1 or 2 when he’s a full go

2022 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Tight Ends

1 Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M 6-5, 255

2 Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State 6-5, 252

3 Charlie Kolar, Iowa State 6-6. 257

4 Trey McBride, Colorado State 6-4, 260

5 Cade Otton, Washington 6-5, 250

6 Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin 6-5, 242

7 Braden Galloway, Clemson 6-4, 240

8 Greg Dulcich, UCLA 6-4, 242

9 Chase Allen, Iowa State 6-7, 240

10 Peyton Hendershot, Indiana 6-4, 250

2022 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Offensive Tackles

1 Evan Neal, Alabama 6-7, 360

2 Zion Nelson, Miami 6-5, 316

3 Charles Cross, Mississippi State 6-5, 305

4 Rasheed Walker, Penn State 6-6, 312

5 Thayer Munford, Ohio State 6-6, 321

6 Jamaree Salyer, Georgia 6-4, 325

7 Logan Bruss, Wisconsin 6-6, 305

8 Nick Broeker, Ole Miss 6-4, 305

9 Austin Deculus, LSU 6-6. 331

10 Wanya Morris, Oklahoma 6-5. 313 (OG)

2022 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Offensive Guards, Centers

1 Cade Mays, Tennessee 6-6, 325

2 Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa 6-3, 289 (C)

3 Kenyon Green, Texas A&M 6-4, 325

4 Alec Lindstrom, Boston College 6-3, 295 (C)

5 Josh Sills, Oklahoma State 6-6, 330 (OT)

6 Paul Grattan, UCLA 6-4, 300

7 Ed Ingram, LSU 6-3, 315

8 Zion Johnson, Boston College 6-3, 310

9 Colin Newell, Iowa State 6-4, 304 (C)

10 Emil Ekiyor, Alabama 6-3, 324

