2021 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Tennessee Titans pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks.

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Tennessee Titans Day 3 picks.

4 (126) S Talanoa Hufanga, USC

5 (166) OT Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma

6 (205) RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

6 (215) DT Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky

7 (232) WR Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

– 2022 Top 32 Draft Prospects | Top 10 By Position

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (22) CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

2 (53) OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

3 (92) LB Monty Rice, Georgia

3 (100) CB Elijah Molden, Washington

– Analysis of every 1st round pick

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

The Titans did just fine on the field even with a complete and total bust of a 2020 NFL Draft – at least for the first year – starting with the to-put-it-way-too-nicely misfire on Isaiah Wilson with the 29th overall pick. This time around they have four of the top 100 picks and a chance at a reboot. And now …

They still need help on the O line. That should be there. They still need more for the secondary after last year’s draft picks haven’t done enough yet. They still need a running back who can rotate with Derrick Henry, and they still need a receiver who can add something on the other side of AJ Brown. They still need a lot for a team that’s strong as is.

The team is in a good draft position with value almost certainly going to be there at positions of need. Everything should be right there with a whole slew of wide receivers there for the taking at the 22, and a few good offensive linemen – even if they’re second-tier – around at the 53. Tennessee can get better in a hurry after this weekend.

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

2 CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

3 RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

5 DT Larrell Murchison, NC State

7 QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii

7 S Chris Jackson, Marshall

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

2 Round NFL Mock Draft

Greatest Draft Picks For Each College

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

2022 Top 32 Pro Prospects | By Position