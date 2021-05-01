2021 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Day 3 picks.

4 (137) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

5 (176) S Shawn Davis, Florida

6 (217) RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

7 (251) S Joshua Bledsoe, Missouri

7 (259) DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (32) EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington

2 (64) QB Kyle Trask, Florida

3 (95) OT Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame

Well that all worked out well. The Buccaneers got a starting tackle in Tristan Wirfs at the 13, landed a budding star safety in Antoine Winfield Jr. at the 45, and landed an under-utilized WR in Tyler Johnson in the fifth who should become a factor soon. Oh yeah, and they won that Super Bowl thing. Now they’re in the position of not really needing anything, but …

They do. They do need things, and that’s going to be the big fight. How much do you go for it and try to milk one more special season out of Tom Brady, and how much do you look to the future? Fortunately, they can do both.

They don’t necessarily need anything specific at the 32, but they can either trade down with the last pick in the first round, or they can hammer down the interior of the defensive front. They can get reinforcements for the defensive side, but is it worth to take a quarterback at the 95 in the third or the 137 in the fourth? Probably not.

The Buccaneers won’t get another TB12, but there won’t be too many issues getting quarterbacks to like the idea of playing in Tampa. When that time comes, the free agent market will be easier than hoping to develop a mid-round draft pick into the guy who replaces the GOAT.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

2 S Antoine Winfield, Minnesota

3 RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

5 WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

6 DT Khalil Davis, Nebraska

7 LB Chapelle Russell, Temple

7 RB Raymond Calais, Louisiana

