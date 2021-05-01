2021 NFL Draft: Rankings By College. Which Schools Won The Draft?

Which college football programs won the 2021 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?

2021 NFL Draft: College Conference Rankings

Did your get guys drafted? That means absolutely everything in the recruiting game – at least it’s a huge help. Which schools get to brag a bit more than others?

One thing to remember if you school didn’t have a ton of players selected. Sometimes that means the team is returning loaded with veterans. However this is a big weekend for the schools at the top.

A school gets 7 points for each first round draft pick 6 for a second 5 for a third 4 for a fourth 3 for a fifth 2 for a sixth and 1 for a seventh round selection.

T83 Baylor 1

7 (240) Washington – LB William Bradley-King

T83 Charleston (WV) 1

7 (229) Indianapolis – WR Mike Strachan

T83 Concordia-St. Paul 1

7 (252) Los Angeles Rams – LB Chris Garrett

T83 Kansas State 1

7 (235) Cincinnati – DE Wyatt Hubert

T83 Maryland 1

7 (233) Los Angeles Rams – RB Jake Funk

T83 South Alabama 1

7 (255) New Orleans – WR Kawaan Baker

T83 UMass 1

7 (231) Miami – OT Larnel Coleman

T77 Arizona State 2

6 (187) Atlanta – WR Frank Darby

T77 Arkansas 2

6 (207) New York Jets – DT Jonathan Marshall Arkansas

T77 Coastal Carolina 2

6 (191) Philadelphia – DE Tarron Jackson

T77 Colorado 2

6 (197) New England – OT William Sherman

T77 Louisiana 2

6 (194) San Francisco – RB Elijah Mitchell

T77 Mississippi State 2

7 (256) Green Bay – RB Kylin Hill

T71 Appalachian State 3

5 (178) Green Bay – CB Shemar Jean-Charles

T71 Central Missouri 3

5 (168) Minnesota – TE Zach Davison

T71 Georgia Tech 3

7 (254) Pittsburgh – P Pressley Harvin

T71 Memphis 3

5 (150) Philadelphia – RB Kenneth Gainwell

T71 Miami University 3

5 (161) Buffalo – OT Tommy Doyle

T71 West Virginia 3

5 (153) Cleveland – LB Tony Fields

T61 Arizona 4

6 (195) Houston – DT Roy Lopez

6 (196) New York Giants – RB Gary Brightwell

T61 Cal 4

4 (125) Minnesota – CB Camryn Bynum

T61 Central Arkansas 4

4 (130) Los Angeles Rams – CB Robert Rochell

T61 East Carolina 4

4 (139) Cincinnati – OT D’Ante Smith

T61 Iowa State 4

4 (119) Minnesota – RB Kene Nwangwu

T61 Marshall 4

4 (138) Dallas – OT Josh Ball

T61 Nebraska 4

5 (159) Los Angeles Chargers – OT Brenden Jaimes

7 (238) Dallas – OG Matt Farniok

T61 North Texas 4

4 (129) Tampa Bay – WR Jaelon Darden

T61 San Diego State 4

4 (108) Atlanta – CB Darren Hall

T61 UAB 4

4 (121) Jacksonville – DE Jordan Smith UAB

T55 Buffalo 5

3 (79) Las Vegas – EDGE Malcolm Koonce

T55 Louisiana Tech 5

3 (73) Philadelphia – DE Milton Williams

T55 NC State 5

3 (72) Detroit – DT Alim McNeill

T55 Texas Tech 5

4 (123) Philadelphia – CB Zech McPhearson

7 (236) Buffalo – OG Jack Anderson

T55 Tulane 5

4 (111) Cincinnati – DE Cameron Sample

7 (234) Philadelphia – LB Patrick Johnson

T55 Wisconsin-Whitewater 5

3 (98) Denver – OG/C Quinn Meinerz

T52 Oregon State 6

3 (99) Dallas – CB Nashon Wright

7 (257) Detroit – RB Jermar Jefferson

T52 Vanderbilt 6

2 (54) Indianapolis – DE Dayo Odeyingbo

T52 Wake Forest 6

2 (61) Buffalo – DE Carlos Basham

