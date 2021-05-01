2021 NFL Draft: Rankings By College. Which Schools Won The Draft?

Which college football programs won the 2021 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?
2021 NFL Draft: College Conference Rankings
Did your get guys drafted? That means absolutely everything in the recruiting game – at least it’s a huge help. Which schools get to brag a bit more than others?
One thing to remember if you school didn’t have a ton of players selected. Sometimes that means the team is returning loaded with veterans. However this is a big weekend for the schools at the top.
A school gets 7 points for each first round draft pick 6 for a second 5 for a third 4 for a fourth 3 for a fifth 2 for a sixth and 1 for a seventh round selection.
T83 Baylor 1
7 (240) Washington – LB William Bradley-King
T83 Charleston (WV) 1
7 (229) Indianapolis – WR Mike Strachan
T83 Concordia-St. Paul 1
7 (252) Los Angeles Rams – LB Chris Garrett
T83 Kansas State 1
7 (235) Cincinnati – DE Wyatt Hubert
T83 Maryland 1
7 (233) Los Angeles Rams – RB Jake Funk
T83 South Alabama 1
7 (255) New Orleans – WR Kawaan Baker
T83 UMass 1
7 (231) Miami – OT Larnel Coleman
T77 Arizona State 2
6 (187) Atlanta – WR Frank Darby
T77 Arkansas 2
6 (207) New York Jets – DT Jonathan Marshall Arkansas
T77 Coastal Carolina 2
6 (191) Philadelphia – DE Tarron Jackson
T77 Colorado 2
6 (197) New England – OT William Sherman
T77 Louisiana 2
6 (194) San Francisco – RB Elijah Mitchell
T77 Mississippi State 2
7 (256) Green Bay – RB Kylin Hill
T71 Appalachian State 3
5 (178) Green Bay – CB Shemar Jean-Charles
T71 Central Missouri 3
5 (168) Minnesota – TE Zach Davison
T71 Georgia Tech 3
7 (254) Pittsburgh – P Pressley Harvin
T71 Memphis 3
5 (150) Philadelphia – RB Kenneth Gainwell
T71 Miami University 3
5 (161) Buffalo – OT Tommy Doyle
T71 West Virginia 3
5 (153) Cleveland – LB Tony Fields
T61 Arizona 4
6 (195) Houston – DT Roy Lopez
6 (196) New York Giants – RB Gary Brightwell
T61 Cal 4
4 (125) Minnesota – CB Camryn Bynum
T61 Central Arkansas 4
4 (130) Los Angeles Rams – CB Robert Rochell
T61 East Carolina 4
4 (139) Cincinnati – OT D’Ante Smith
T61 Iowa State 4
4 (119) Minnesota – RB Kene Nwangwu
T61 Marshall 4
4 (138) Dallas – OT Josh Ball
T61 Nebraska 4
5 (159) Los Angeles Chargers – OT Brenden Jaimes
7 (238) Dallas – OG Matt Farniok
T61 North Texas 4
4 (129) Tampa Bay – WR Jaelon Darden
T61 San Diego State 4
4 (108) Atlanta – CB Darren Hall
T61 UAB 4
4 (121) Jacksonville – DE Jordan Smith UAB
T55 Buffalo 5
3 (79) Las Vegas – EDGE Malcolm Koonce
T55 Louisiana Tech 5
3 (73) Philadelphia – DE Milton Williams
T55 NC State 5
3 (72) Detroit – DT Alim McNeill
T55 Texas Tech 5
4 (123) Philadelphia – CB Zech McPhearson
7 (236) Buffalo – OG Jack Anderson
T55 Tulane 5
4 (111) Cincinnati – DE Cameron Sample
7 (234) Philadelphia – LB Patrick Johnson
T55 Wisconsin-Whitewater 5
3 (98) Denver – OG/C Quinn Meinerz
T52 Oregon State 6
3 (99) Dallas – CB Nashon Wright
7 (257) Detroit – RB Jermar Jefferson
T52 Vanderbilt 6
2 (54) Indianapolis – DE Dayo Odeyingbo
T52 Wake Forest 6
2 (61) Buffalo – DE Carlos Basham