2021 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Day Three, Round 4, 5, 6, 7

2021 NFL Draft: Who will go where in the final four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft? We try to figure it out in the Day Three mock draft for round 4, 5, 6, 7.

2021 NFL Draft: Day Three Mock Draft



Yeah, it’s always crazy to try figuring out the last four rounds of the NFL Draft – especially when the trades kick in – but that’s what all the teams and general managers are trying to do as we speak. The idea is to try getting this as close to the pin as possible, so …

2021 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Round 4

1 (106) Jacksonville

OG/OT Trey Smith, Tennessee

2 (107) New York Jets

DE Rashad Weaver, Pitt

3 (108) Arizona

CB Shakur Brown, Michigan State

4 (109) Houston

EDGE Chris Rumph, Duke

5 (110) Cleveland

DE/EDGE Patrick Johnson, Tulane

6 (111) Cincinnati

TE Brevin Jordan, Miami

7 (112) Detroit

WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

8 (113) Cleveland

DT Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

9 (114) Atlanta

DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

10 (115) Dallas

OT Stone Forsythe, Florida

11 (116) New York Giants

LB Jabril Cox, LSU

12 (117) Los Angeles Rams

OG/OT Larry Borom, Missouri

13 (118) Los Angeles Chargers

S Jamar Johnson, Indiana

14 (119) Minnesota

S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

15 (120) New England

DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State

16 (121) Los Angeles Rams

CB Marco Wilson, Florida

17 (122) Cincinnati

RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

18 (123) Philadelphia

CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

19 (124) Washington

QB Jamie Newman, Georgia

20 (125) Minnesota

LB Dylan Moses,, Alabama

