2021 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Day Three, Round 4, 5, 6, 7

2021 NFL Draft: Who will go where in the final four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft? We try to figure it out in the Day Three mock draft for round 4, 5, 6, 7.
2021 NFL Draft: Day Three Mock Draft
CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
from the college perspective …
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C
DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties
Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects
Yeah, it’s always crazy to try figuring out the last four rounds of the NFL Draft – especially when the trades kick in – but that’s what all the teams and general managers are trying to do as we speak. The idea is to try getting this as close to the pin as possible, so …
2021 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Round 4
1 (106) Jacksonville
OG/OT Trey Smith, Tennessee
2 (107) New York Jets
DE Rashad Weaver, Pitt
3 (108) Arizona
CB Shakur Brown, Michigan State
4 (109) Houston
EDGE Chris Rumph, Duke
5 (110) Cleveland
DE/EDGE Patrick Johnson, Tulane
6 (111) Cincinnati
TE Brevin Jordan, Miami
7 (112) Detroit
WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
8 (113) Cleveland
DT Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
9 (114) Atlanta
DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
10 (115) Dallas
OT Stone Forsythe, Florida
11 (116) New York Giants
LB Jabril Cox, LSU
12 (117) Los Angeles Rams
OG/OT Larry Borom, Missouri
13 (118) Los Angeles Chargers
S Jamar Johnson, Indiana
14 (119) Minnesota
S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
15 (120) New England
DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State
16 (121) Los Angeles Rams
CB Marco Wilson, Florida
17 (122) Cincinnati
RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
18 (123) Philadelphia
CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
19 (124) Washington
QB Jamie Newman, Georgia
20 (125) Minnesota
LB Dylan Moses,, Alabama