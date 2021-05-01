2021 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Miami Dolphins draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

from the college perspective …

Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Miami Dolphins Day 3 picks.

5 (156) WR Sage Surratt, Wake Forest

7 (231) CB Bryan Mills, NC Central

7 (244) C Trey Hill, Georgia

Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (6) WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

1 (18) EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

2 (36) S Jevon Holland, Oregon

2 (42) OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

3 (81) TE Hunter Long, Boston College

Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

The Dolphins set the foundation for the future with the 2020 draft – getting a little something out of all seven of their picks before the fifth-plus rounders – but it’s all about whether or not Tua Tagovailoa can go from promising to stardom.

He went one pick before Justin Herbert, but he was also a rookie coming off a major injury. There needed to be patience – the 2020 draft was about building for 2022 – and there still does, but everything about this draft loaded with picks has to be about helping him get there faster.

There’s a chance to trade down if a quarterback someone likes falls to the six, or they can take a top receiver talent to be the No. 1 guy. That’s always tricky – drafting wide receivers high is very, very flaky – but they’ll have their choice of Alabama receivers or LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.

The 18 is the more interesting call. They need a pass rusher, and a few will be there, but they also need big bodies to keep Tagovailoa from getting popped. They’re in a terrific spot with both first round picks, and they’re going to be major players with five of the first 81 selections.

Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

1 OT Austin Jackson, USC

2 OG Robert Hunt, Louisiana

2 DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama

3 S Brandon Jones, Texas

4 OG Solomon Kindley, Georgia

5 DE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

5 DE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

6 LS Blake Ferguson, LSU

7 WR/RB Malcolm Perry, Navy

from the college perspective …

