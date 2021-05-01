2021 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Miami Dolphins draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.
Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak
CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
from the college perspective …
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C
DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties
Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects
Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks
Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Miami Dolphins Day 3 picks.
5 (156) WR Sage Surratt, Wake Forest
7 (231) CB Bryan Mills, NC Central
7 (244) C Trey Hill, Georgia
– 2022 Top 32 Draft Prospects | Top 10 By Position
Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks
1 (6) WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
1 (18) EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
2 (36) S Jevon Holland, Oregon
2 (42) OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
3 (81) TE Hunter Long, Boston College
– Analysis of every 1st round pick
Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis
The Dolphins set the foundation for the future with the 2020 draft – getting a little something out of all seven of their picks before the fifth-plus rounders – but it’s all about whether or not Tua Tagovailoa can go from promising to stardom.
He went one pick before Justin Herbert, but he was also a rookie coming off a major injury. There needed to be patience – the 2020 draft was about building for 2022 – and there still does, but everything about this draft loaded with picks has to be about helping him get there faster.
There’s a chance to trade down if a quarterback someone likes falls to the six, or they can take a top receiver talent to be the No. 1 guy. That’s always tricky – drafting wide receivers high is very, very flaky – but they’ll have their choice of Alabama receivers or LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.
The 18 is the more interesting call. They need a pass rusher, and a few will be there, but they also need big bodies to keep Tagovailoa from getting popped. They’re in a terrific spot with both first round picks, and they’re going to be major players with five of the first 81 selections.
Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks
1 QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
1 OT Austin Jackson, USC
2 OG Robert Hunt, Louisiana
2 DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama
3 S Brandon Jones, Texas
4 OG Solomon Kindley, Georgia
5 DE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
5 DE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
6 LS Blake Ferguson, LSU
7 WR/RB Malcolm Perry, Navy
CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
from the college perspective …
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C
DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties
Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects
2 Round NFL Mock Draft
Greatest Draft Picks For Each College
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time
2022 Top 32 Pro Prospects | By Position