2021 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Kansas City Chiefs Day 3 picks.

4 (144) DT Jay Tufele, USC

5 (175) WR Shi Smith, South Carolina

5 (181) TE Pro Wells, TCU

6 (207) WR Mike Strachan, Charleston (WV)

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

2 (58) LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

2 (63) C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

For not having too much to work with, Kansas City came up with an okay 2020 NFL Draft. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was okay when healthy, and considering where the picks were in the other spots, the Chiefs were able to build up the depth a bit. They didn’t get a superstar – Edwards-Helaire still has to prove it for a full season – but it wasn’t bad. Now it’s going to be tougher without a pick until the 58.

The Chiefs almost never go according to script. They do their own thing, and they’ve been in the last two Super Bowls – something seems to be working just fine. Fortunately for them, they could use a defensive end, a little help for the offensive line, and a cornerback. They should have decent prospects available with the picks between the 58 and the 94.

They need offensive linemen. No matter what, they have to keep Mr. Mahomes as healthy and happy as possible, and that comes with landing a few blocking options. However, don’t be shocked if they load up on the pass rushing value that should be there with their first two picks.

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

2 LB Willie Gay, Mississippi State

3 OT Lucas Niang, TCU

4 S L’Jarous Sneed, Louisiana Tech

5 DE Mike Danna, Michigan

7 CB Thakarius Keyes, Tulane

