2021 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Jacksonville Jaguars draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Jacksonville Jaguars Day 3 picks.

4 (106) OG/OT Trey Smith, Tennessee

4 (130) DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

5 (145) CB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

5 (170) EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami

7 (249) WR Seth Williams, Auburn

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (1) QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

1 (25) RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

2 (33) CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

2 (45) OT Walker Little, Stanford

3 (65) S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

– Analysis of every 1st round pick

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

The Jaguars had a gajillion picks last year and did … meh. It’s early, but no one has stood out and the team needs first rounders CB CJ Henderson and DE K’Lavon Chaisson to be healthy and turn into stars. There’s no excuse this time around. They’re getting the one of ones, the prospect of prospects, and the guy who has the ability to take the entire franchise and make it his. Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback we’ve waited three years for, and now he’s here.

There are SO many picks that there’s room to move around and get even better picks. They need a little bit of help everywhere to help Lawrence out right away, and it starts with landing a receiver that’s sure to slide – it’s a deep class; one of the stars will be there – to the 25. The real fun, though, should be at the 33 – the first pick in Round 2.

This is where Jacksonville can clean up. Someone will desperately want the 33, and if the Jags really do want a receiver, they might trade away the 25 for a big haul of talent and assume a good target will be there with the first pick in the second. Or, trade away that 33 and load up on even more picks for Urban Meyer to play around with.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 CB CJ Henderson, Florida

1 OLB/DE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

2 WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

3 DT DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State

4 OT Ben Bartch, St. John’s (MN)

4 CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

4 LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

5 S Daniel Thomas, Auburn

5 WR Collin Johnson, Texas

6 QB Jake Luton, Oregon State

6 TE Tyler Davis, Georgia Tech

7 CB Chris Claybrooks, Memphis

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

2 Round NFL Mock Draft

Greatest Draft Picks For Each College

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

2022 Top 32 Pro Prospects | By Position