2021 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Dallas Cowboys draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Dallas Cowboys Day 3 picks.

4 (115) OT Stone Forsythe, Florida

4 (138) S Caden Sterns, Texas

5 (179) LB Garret Wallow, TCU

6 (192) QB Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern

6 (227) CB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas

7 (238) WR Rico Bussey, Hawaii

Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (12) LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

2 (44) CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

3 (75) DT Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

3 (84) DE Chauncey Golston, Iowa

3 (99) CB Nashon Wright, Oregon State

Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

The Cowboys have to go defense. And then they have to go defense again, and then again. They have ten picks and can go D in a strength in numbers way, but they also need instant help. They need to nail the tenth pick, and if they can get one good starter in one of the next three picks to the 99, it’ll be a good draft.

There are a whole slew of reasons to dog the Cowboys, but the franchise isn’t generally good at this whole drafting thing. They did a strong job of finding value and production out of each of their first four picks in 2020, and even seventh round pick QB Ben DiNucci got a little work. This time around might be easier.

Again … defense. Just take the best defensive player on the board, and Dallas should be able to get whatever cornerback it wants. If someone else takes Alabama’s Patrick Surtain in the top nine, then blow off the whole defense thing and just take whatever strong player slides a wee bit.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

2 CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

3 DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

4 CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

4 C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

5 DE Bradlee Anae, Utah

7 QB Ben DiNucci, James Madison

