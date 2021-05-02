2021 NFL Draft: College Football Conference Rankings. How Did The Leagues Do?

Which college football conference won the 2021 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?
2021 NFL Draft: College Conference Rankings
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak
2021 NFL Draft: Team Analysis, Picks,
AFC East Buffalo | Miami | NY Jets | New England
AFC North Baltimore | Cincinnati | Cleveland | Pitt
AFC South Houston | Indy | Jacksonville | Tenn
AFC West Denver | KC | Las Vegas | LA Chargers
NFC East Dallas | NY Giants | Phil | Washington
NFC North Chicago | Detroit | Green Bay | Minn
NFC South Atlanta | Carolina | New Orleans | TB
NFC West Arizona | LA Rams | San Fran | Seattle
How did all the college football conferences do in the 2021 NFL Draft?
Who gets the big bragging rights and which conference were lagging behind a bit?
A conference gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.
12. Sun Belt (8 points)
A conference gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.
TOTAL PICKS BY ROUNDS
1st 0, 2nd 0, 3rd 0, 4th 0, 5th 1, 6th 2, 7th 1
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2020: 11, 2019: 11, 2018: 11
Team Winner: Appalachian State, 1 player, 3 points
5 (178) Green Bay – CB Shemar Jean-Charles
T2 Coastal Carolina 2
T2 Louisiana 2
4 South Alabama 1
T5 Arkansas State 0
T5 Georgia Southern 0
T5 Georgia State 0
T5 Texas State 0
T5 Troy 0
T5 ULM 0
11. Mountain West (11 points)
A conference gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.
TOTAL PICKS BY ROUNDS
1st 0, 2nd 0, 3rd 0, 4th 2, 5th 1, 6th 0, 7th 0
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2020: 8, 2019: 9, 2018: 7
Team Winner: Boise State, 2 players, 7 points
4 (124) Washington – TE John Bates
5 (183) Atlanta – CB Avery Williams
2 San Diego State 4
T3 Air Force 0
T3 Colorado State 0
T3 Fresno State 0
T3 Hawaii 0
T3 New Mexico 0
T3 Nevada 0
T3 San Jose State 0
T3 UNLV 0
T3 Utah State 0
T3 Wyoming 0
T9. MAC (17 points)
TOTAL PICKS BY ROUNDS
1st 0, 2nd 1, 3rd 1, 4th 0, 5th 2, 6th 0, 7th 0
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2020: 11, 2019: 8, 2018: 10
Conference Winner: Western Michigan, 2 players, 9 points overall
Seattle 2 (56) Seattle – WR D’Wayne Eskridge
San Francisco 5 (155) San Francisco – OG Jaylon Moore
2 Buffalo 5
3 Miami University 3
T4 Akron 0
T4 Ball State 0
T4 Bowling Green 0
T4 Central Michigan 0
T4 Eastern Michigan 0
T4 Kent State 0
T4 Miami University 0
T4 Northern Illinois 0
T4 Ohio 0
T4 Toledo 0
T9. Conference USA (17 points)
A conference gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.
TOTAL PICKS BY ROUNDS
1st 0, 2nd 0, 3rd 1, 4th 3, 5th 0, 6th 0, 7th 0
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2020: 9, 2019: 10, 2018: 8
Team Winner: Louisiana Tech, 1 player, 5 points
3 (73) Philadelphia – DE Milton Williams
T2 UAB 4
T2 North Texas 4
T2 Marshall 4
T5 Charlotte 0
T5 Florida Atlantic 0
T5 FIU 0
T5 Middle Tennessee 0
T5 Old Dominion 0
T5 Rice 0
T5 Southern Miss 0
T5 UTEP 0
T5 UTSA 0
T5 WKU 0
8. FCS, non-FBS (36 points)
A conference – and in this case, a whole level of college football – gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.
TOTAL PICKS BY ROUNDS
1st 1, 2nd 1, 3rd 2, 4th 2, 5th 1, 6th 0, 7th 2
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2020: 9, 2019: 10, 2018: 8
Team Winner: North Dakota State, 2 players, 13 points
1 (03) San Francisco – QB Trey Lance
2 (53) Tennessee – OT Dillon Radunz
2 Northern Iowa 9
3 Wisconsin-Whitewater 5
4 Central Arkansas 4
5 Central Missouri 3
T6 Charleston (WV) 1
T6 Concordia-St. Paul 1