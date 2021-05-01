2021 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Cincinnati Bengals draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

from the college perspective …

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Cincinnati Bengals Day 3 picks.

4 (111) TE Brevin Jordan, Miami

4 (122) RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

4 (139) DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU

5 (149) OG Jared Hocker, Texas A&M

6 (190) WR Brandon Smith, Iowa

6 (202) LB Justin Hilliard, Ohio State

7 (235) QB Ian Book, Notre Dame

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (5) WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

2 (46) OT/OG Jackson Carman, Clemson

3 (69) EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

The Bengals have a chance to nail this. While everyone else freaks out about getting a quarterback, Cincinnati can trade down from the five or get a phenomenal value with either the best receiver or offensive tackle there for the taking. There’s really not a bad pick between LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase or Oregon OT Penei Sewell, but going with the offensive tackle to protect the mending Joe Burrow might be the more responsible choice.

There are a whole lot of wide receivers in a deep, deep class. A terrific one will still be there at the 38th overall spot, but there won’t be a tackle anywhere close to Sewell’s level there. However, there should be a strong group of pass rushers and ends early in the second round, which means …

The Bengals can wait until the third round to get more for the receiving corps. If they really want to get funky, they can move some of their later picks to move up, or again, move down from five and start stockpiling a bit. They’re in a good overall position.

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2 WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

3 LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

4 LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

5 DE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame

6 OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

7 LB Markus Bailey, Purdue

