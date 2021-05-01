2021 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Chicago Bears draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, our guess on the Chicago Bears Day 3 picks.

5 (151) LB KJ Britt, Auburn

6 (208) WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

6 (221) CB Tay Gowan, UCF

6 (228 S Mark Webb, Georgia

Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (11) QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

2 (39) OT Tevin Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

Chicago has turned into a wild-card because of what it might do if it wants a quarterback, but it probably won’t get too crazy. It has a few more draft picks compared to recent years, but it doesn’t have as much juice as the brain trust seems to think – having four 6th round picks really doesn’t mean much. So will the Bears move up to try to get a quarterback, or will they sit at 20 and take one if someone drops? Or …

The Bears need a defensive back and an offensive tackle, too. Being in the 20 is a good spot to grab either one. They might end up with the third or fourth-best guy at either position, but there’s still value here.

The franchise needs a great draft. The 2020 version wasn’t a total waste, but if Cole Kmet doesn’t turn into an elite tight end, it could be a big dull dud outside of the potential of CB Jaylon Johnson. The Bears have to grab instant starters at the 20 and 52.

Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

2 TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

2 CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

5 LB Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

5 CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

7 OT Arlington Hambright, Colorado

7 OG Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State

2022 Top 32 Pro Prospects | By Position