2021 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Carolina Panthers draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Carolina Panthers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Carolina Panthers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, our guess on the Carolina Panthers Day 3 picks.

5 (158) S James Wiggins, Cincinnati

6 (193) OG Tommy Doyle, Miami University

6 (204) S Brady Breeze, Oregon

6 (222) WR Osirus Mitchell, Mississippi State

Carolina Panthers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (8) CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

2 (59) WR Terrace Marshall, LSU

3 (70) OT Brady Christensen, BYU

3 (83) TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Carolina Panthers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

After going all defense with the seven picks last year – and doing a terrific job at building up the talent – it’s time to give some help to the offensive side. That doesn’t mean the Panthers can’t use more help for the secondary – that can be addressed in bulk later – but if last year was about defense, defense, defense, now it’s about the other side.

The Panthers will have their choice of top offensive linemen at the 8. It’ll be tempting to trade out of the spot – and they might considering the depth at tackle – but they have to work on the offensive line with the premium pick because …

The wide receivers will be there at the 39. This is a very, very, very deep class at receiver, and the Panthers can give Sam Darnold a speedy option among at least four prospects who should be worthy of the early second round slot.

Carolina Panthers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

2 DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

2 S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

4 CB Troy Pride, Notre Dame

5 S Kenny Robinson, West Virginia

6 DT Bravvion Roy, Baylor

7 CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, FIU

