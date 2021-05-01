2021 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons Picks, Day 3 Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Atlanta Falcons draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, our guess on the Atlanta Falcons Day 3 picks.

4 (114) DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

5 (148) DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame

5 (182) CB Kary Vincent, LSU

5 (183) QB Feliepe Franks, Arkansas

6 (187) RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (4) TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

2 (40) S Richie Grant, UCF

3 (68) OT Jaylen Mayfield, Michigan

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

The Falcons needed pass rushing help last year, didn’t get it in the draft, and now it’s going to have to get it at some point. They have four of the top 108 picks and can grab an edge rusher in the second round, but with the fourth overall pick, they have to do something special.

Matt Ryan is still good. It’s not time to panic yet, and if the team really wants a quarterback to develop for the future, it can almost certainly get Kyle Trask with the 68th overall pick, and if it really wants to shoot for the stars it can get Jamie Newman in the fourth round.

Here’s the big call … just how transcendent a talent is Kyle Pitts? If you’re taking a tight end at the four – especially with all that receiver talent available and with a chance to take a big pick at quarterback – he had better be just that good right out of the box.

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 CB AJ Terrell, Clemson

2 DT Marlon Davidson, Auburn

3 C Matt Hennessy, Temple

4 S Jaylinn Hawkins, Cal

7 P Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

