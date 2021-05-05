2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedules, Game Previews: Semifinals

By CollegeFootballNews.com | May 4, 2021 10:17 pm

The 2021 FCS Playoff semifinal predictions, schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

FCS Playoffs Predictions Record

SU 9-3, ATS 7-4, O/U: 5-7

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule: Semifinals

Date: Saturday, May 8

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Dana J Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD

Network: ESPN

Line: South Dakota State -8, o/u: 37.5

Date: Saturday, May 8

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX

Network: ABC

Line: James Madison -1.5, o/u: 46.5

2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket Semifinal

Delaware 7-0 (Colonial Champion) at (1) South Dakota State 8-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)

vs.

(3) James Madison 7-0 (Colonial at-large) at Sam Houston 8-0 (Southland Champion)