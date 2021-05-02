2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedule, Bracket: Quarterfinals

The 2021 FCS Playoff quarterfinal predictions, schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.
FCS Playoffs Predictions Record
SU 7-1, ATS 6-2, O/U: 3-5
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule: Quarterfinals
North Dakota State at Sam Houston
Date: Sunday, May 2
Game Time: 3:00 pm CT
Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX
Network: ESPN3
Line: North Dakota State -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Delaware at Jacksonville State
Date: Sunday, May 2
Game Time: 3:00 pm CT
Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, AL
Network: ESPN3
Line: Jacksonville State -3.5, o/u: 41.5
North Dakota at James Madison
Date: Sunday, May 2
Game Time: 6:00 pm CT
Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA
Network: ESPN3
Line: James Madison, -2.5, o/u: 52.5
Southern Illinois at South Dakota State
Date: Sunday, May 2
Game Time: 9:00 pm CT
Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD
Network: ESPN3
Line: South Dakota State -15.5, o/u: 54.5
2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket Second Round
Southern Illinois 6-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (1) South Dakota State 7-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)
vs.
Delaware 6-0 (Colonial Champion) (4) Jacksonville State 10-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)
North Dakota 5-1 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (3) James Madison 6-0 (Colonial at-large)
vs.
North Dakota State 7-2 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Sam Houston 67-0 (Southland Champion)