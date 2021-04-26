Utah State Aggies: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Utah State Aggies season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Utah State Schedule Analysis

– Utah State Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 1-5 overall, 1-5 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Blake Anderson, 1st year (51-37 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 114

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 80

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 46

Utah State College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It was a rough, rough run for a Utah State offense that’s been on a steady decline over the last few years. The Aggies had one of the nation’s least efficient passing games, the ground game was just okay, and overall the O managed to average just 276 yards and 15.5 points per game. New head coach Blake Anderson cranked up the offensive production at Arkansas State, and he’s bringing in former UCF offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker to get the passing game going again. Get ready for the offense to go fast, fast, fast.

– The first step is finding the right quarterback. Jason Shelley is gone, and former Arkansas State playmaker Logan Bonner is coming in. Bonner isn’t huge, but he knows how to do what Anderson wants. However, he’s got a broken foot, leaving the job open with Andrew Peasley and Cooper Legas each getting their shots. Peasley threw for 391 yards and four scores with three picks and finished as the second-leading runner, but this should be Bonner’s gig when he’s healthy.

– The Aggies caught a nice break when top receiver Deven Thompkins decided to stick around. He was initially in the transfer portal, but he’s back after catching 20 passes for 214 yards and a score. Thanks to the super-senior rule for this year, the top six pass archers are back, helped by 6-6 junior Justin McGriff adding more size along with Thompkins.

– The offensive line was a plus, and now it’s expected to get everyone back. It was a young line last year, and with 320-pound super-senior Demytrick Ali’fua returning at center, this should be a strength. Leading rusher Jaylen Warren is gone to Oklahoma State, but 5-8, 195-pound senior Devonta’e Henry-Cole, 220-pound junior Pilate Makakona and Oregon State transfer Calvin Tyler should be solid.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

NEXT: Utah State College Football Preview 2021: Defense