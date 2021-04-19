Southern Illinois vs Weber State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

Southern Illinois vs Weber State prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Southern Illinois vs Weber State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Stewart Stadium, Ogden, UT

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Southern Illinois vs Weber State FCS Playoff Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the FCS Playoff go to BetMGM

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

The high-powered Southern Illinois (5-3) team knows how to score. It’s got the efficient passing game, the ground attack averages close to 200 yards per outing, and it all comes by moving the chains.

The Salukis are fourth in the nation in third down conversions, they’re solid at controlling the clock, and now they’re going against a solid defense that can do a whole lot of things right, but gives up too many third down conversions.

Yes, there were some blips along with way with the three losses, but they all came against teams in the FCS Playoffs.

Why Weber State Will Win

Weber State (5-0) might bend a bit defensively, but it’s not breaking a whole lot.

The secondary has been fantastic – the team took the ball away ten times – and it all starts with the pressure up front. The Wildcats come up with a whole lot of tackles for loss, there’s a good pass rush, and the pass defense makes up for the yards it gives away with a whole lot of interceptions.

For all of the good things Southern Illinois does, it turns the ball just enough to matter – the ten picks in eight games hurt – there’s not enough of a pass rush to worry about, and considering the offense cranks up a ton of yards, there aren’t consistent points to go with them.

What’s Going To Happen

Which Southern Illinois team will show up? Will it be the not that couldn’t do anything right in a blowout loss to South Dakota State, or will it be the one that was so strong offensively in a big win over SE Louisiana to push into the FCS Playoffs?

Weber State plays a whole lot of close, tight games, but it knows how to win them. The problem was the competition – beating UC Davis and Northern Arizona was nice, but two of the five wins were against Idaho State.

The Wildcat defense will come up with a few key takeaways at home to overcome an offense that will sputter just enough to matter. The defense, though, has to rise up and control the game – SIU has the offensive ability to turn the lights out, and Weber State doesn’t.

The Saluki offense will be just good enough to get out with a tough, fun win.

Southern Illinois vs Weber State FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

Southern Illinois 26, Weber State 24

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Super League

1: The 93rd Academy Awards