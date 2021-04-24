South Dakota State vs Holy Cross Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

South Dakota State vs Holy Cross prediction and FCS playoffs game preview.

South Dakota State vs Holy Cross Broadcast

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD

Network: ESPN+

Why Holy Cross Will Win

For all of the good things the Jackrabbits do, it all centers around the rushing attack that averaged 233 yards per game. If the Crusaders can do anything slow that down, they’ve got a shot.

Holy Cross (3-0) run defense has been a killer so far.

The team only played three games, and it only dealt with a few okay Patriot League teams, but the front line has been outstanding against the ground game allowing just 132 yards helped by a terrific pass rush and a whole lot of plays in the backfield.

How did South Dakota State (5-1) suffer its only loss of the year? North Dakota got the pass rush going, clamped down after a tough first quarter, forced takeaways, and stopped the run.

However …

Why South Dakota State Will Win

The Jackrabbit secondary has been a rock. Holy Cross should be able to run a little bit, but the passing attack isn’t anything special and it’s not going to be able to keep up.

The Crusaders might be strong on third downs, but that has to start by winning the first two downs. South Dakota State has been solid at holding up early and then getting off the field.

There’s no real worry about a Holy Cross passing game that doesn’t do anything big down the field and doesn’t take a whole slew of chances.

Slow down the run, force third down throws, win the time of possession battle, repeat.

What’s Going To Happen

South Dakota State has the lines, the defense, and the offensive balance to steadily keep producing as it controls the tempo. Holy Cross will have to press a bit and won’t have the passing ability to mount much of a comeback after getting down early.

The Jackrabbits don’t have to do anything crazy or take a whole slew of chances. Don’t turn the ball over, go on a few early scoring drives, and they’ll move on to deal with the Southern Illinois vs Weber State winner.

South Dakota State vs Holy Cross FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

South Dakota State 41, Holy Cross 17

Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 45

