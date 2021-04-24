Sam Houston vs Monmouth Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

Sam Houston vs Monmouth prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Sam Houston vs Monmouth Broadcast

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX

Network: ESPN3

Sam Houston vs Monmouth FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why Monmouth Will Win

The Hawks were only able to get in three games of work, but they were terrific in their little bit of time. It’s like they got a three-game preseason to prepare for this game.

Monmouth (3-0) just doesn’t screw up. QB Tony Muskett threw eight touchdown passes with no picks and the team gave away just one lost fumble. The passing attack is dangerous, the ground game behind Juwon Farri is solid, and the O as a whole should be able to keep up.

Monmouth makes other teams screw up. The pass rush is a killer, with the pressure coming from everywhere averaging an FCS-leading five sacks per game. However …

Why Sam Houston Will Win

Sam Houston (6-0) is second in the nation in sacks, and it has a bigger body of work.

The defensive front lives in opposing backfields, the offensive line is fantastic in pass protection, and the numbers are eye-popping.

The Bearkats average 45 points per game with a balanced offense, the passing game averages a whopping 16.1 yards per pass, and the ground attack comes up with 187 yards per game. Monmouth might have a solid offense and it should be able to keep up, but it doesn’t have this kind of firepower.

What’s Going To Happen

Monmouth will make this fun for at least a half.

The Sam Houston defense will generate the pressure throughout, but the Hawks will go on a few efficient scoring drives. The Bearkat offensive explosion will kick in late to finally pull away, but this won’t be a layup …

Expect fun.

Sam Houston vs Monmouth FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

Sam Houston 38, Monmouth 34

Line: Sam Houston -10.5, o/u: 61

