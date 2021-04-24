North Dakota vs Missouri State, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

North Dakota vs Missouri State prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

North Dakota vs Missouri State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Alerus Center, Grand Fork, ND

Network: ESPN3

North Dakota vs Missouri State FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why Missouri State Will Win

Bobby Petrino’s team got hot at just the right time.

Missouri State (5-2) started out with a home loss to Central Arkansas, and it looked like it would be just another lost, rebuilding season. But after a 25-0 loss to North Dakota State – and a 1-2 spring start – everything kicked in with four straight wins, the defense got tough in key moments, and now there’s a shot at pulling off something special in the FCS Playoffs.

The Bears are great at taking the ball away, helped by a pass rush that’s among the best in the FCS and able to bring constant pressure. The North Dakota defense isn’t anything amazing, it can be thrown on, and …

Why North Dakota Will Win

Missouri State doesn’t do much through the air. It needs to run well to win, and that’s an issue against a North Dakota (4-1) team that allowed just 657 total rushing yards and 131 per game.

One of the fun surprises this season, the Fighting Hawks were in the mix for the No. 1 spot in the FCS Playoffs – or should’ve been – right up until a March loss at North Dakota State. Two late-season games weren’t able to go, so to spin it into a positive, this is a rested team that’s about to try blasting away with the ground game.

Missouri State’s run defense has been okay, but the pass defense has been a problem. Against a fresh Otis Weah – the North Dakota back averaged 7.5 yards per carry with seven scores – the Bears are about to get hit on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

These two were supposed to play on April 3rd, but the game was cancelled – the FCS Playoffs would’ve been a whole lot different is that was played.

North Dakota started out great and kept playing well before getting rolled by North Dakota State, and now it’s going to get its groove back.

The Fighting Hawk offensive line was one of the most effective in the FCS, and it’ll be the difference. North Dakota will generate the defensive pressure that Missouri State won’t, controlling the clock and the game from the start.

North Dakota vs Missouri State FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

North Dakota 27, Missouri State 17

Line: North Dakota -5.5, o/u: 44.5

