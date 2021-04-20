North Dakota State vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

North Dakota State vs Eastern Washington prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

North Dakota State vs Eastern Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Fargodome, Fargo, ND

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

North Dakota State vs Eastern Washington FCS Playoff Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the FCS Playoff go to BetMGM

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

Eastern Washington (5-1) needed a game to warm up, and then the passing game became the EWU passing game.

The Eagles had the third-best passing game in the FCS averaging 389 yards per game thanks to a massive run by Eric Barriere, a veteran who threw six picks but did just about everything else right. He threw for close to 2,200 yards with 18 touchdowns, showed off the big arm to push it deep, spread it around well, and did a great job cranking up the offense.

Now it has to roll against the Bison.

This is still a great North Dakota State team, but it’s not the killer of years past and it doesn’t have the big-time passing game to keep up in a shootout. NDSU is averaging a paltry 137 passing yards per game, but …

Why North Dakota State Will Win

The offensive line has taken over.

No, the North Dakota State (5-2) passing game hasn’t been anything great, but the ground game continues to be excellent, hitting over 200 yards in three of the seven games behind a front five that’s not allowing anything in the backfield.

The Bison defense is fine against the pass. It could stand to come up with more takeaways – just two interceptions in the seven game spring run – but the problem is against the run. NDSU is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 170 rushing yards and is 0-2 when it doesn’t.

Eastern Washington is about the passing game, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Eagles average 174 yards per game on the ground.

It’s never a positive to go against North Dakota State in a huge game, and there’s a shot the offensive line takes over and the team takes its level up a few notches, but Eastern Washington has too much offense along with the quarterback in Barriere.

This is a multi-level Eagle attack that can score in a variety of ways, and it has an offensive line that can hold up just line North Dakota State’s front five can.

No matter what – and forgetting that these two aren’t quite the superstars they normally are – this is the marquee matchup in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

You’re never right to go against the Bison – especially at home – but …

North Dakota State vs Eastern Washington FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

Eastern Washington 30, North Dakota State 27

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 5

5: Super League

1: The 93rd Academy Awards