North Dakota State at Sam Houston Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

North Dakota State vs Sam Houston prediction and FCS Playoffs quarterfinal game preview.

North Dakota State vs Sam Houston Broadcast

Date: Sunday, May 2

Game Time: 3:00 pm CT

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Network: ESPN3

North Dakota State vs Sam Houston FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why North Dakota State Will Win

Just when it seemed like Eastern Washington was in control of the first round FCS playoff game against North Dakota State (7-2), the national title level kicked in for the home side.

The Bison roared back for a 42-20 win with 35 unanswered points thanks to a running game that ripped off big dash after big dash on the way to 433 yards while holding on to the ball for over 35 minutes.

Sam Houston (7-0) had to hang on for dear life in a 21-15 win over Monmouth in a rough day for the O. Monmouth ended up holding the ball for almost 40 minutes as it finally broke through for 15 fourth quarter points and a shot to win, but …

Why Sam Houston Will Win

The Bearkat defense held on at the end and is just good enough to keep the North Dakota State running game from going off like it did against Eastern Washington.

The Bison ended up taking over by converting third down try after third down try, but the Sam Houston defense is among the best in the FCS at getting off the field on the big downs.

Monmouth had a little bit of success, but it didn’t run effectively enough to get in the game over the first three quarters. The Sam Houston defense brings a devastating pass rush that lives in the backfield and finished fourth in the nation against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t your North Dakota State team of the last few years, but it finds ways to get the job done.

It should’ve had more problems against Eastern Washington after the first 20 minutes, but the offensive line took over. It’s not going to do that this time around, and QB Cam Miller will have to do more than 6-of-11 for 50 yards, but the team will find a way.

The Bison have adjusted, tweaked, and figured out how to keep this all going even if it hasn’t been smooth. Sam Houston’s defense has the ability to be a brick wall of frustration, but the Bison – despite not being quite as good as the Bearkats – will grind it out and hang on to get into the FCS football final four.

North Dakota State vs Sam Houston FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

North Dakota State 23, Sam Houston 20

