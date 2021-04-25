North Dakota at James Madison Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

North Dakota vs James Madison prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

North Dakota vs James Madison Broadcast

Date: Sunday, May 2

Game Time: 6:00 pm CT

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

North Dakota vs James Madison FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why North Dakota Will Win

North Dakota (5-1) had one blip against North Dakota State, but other than that, it’s been the best team in the FCS – or very, very close to it – all season long.

When the lines are working, the Fighting Hawks are dominant.

The offensive line leads all of FCS in fewest tackles for loss allowed, is brilliant in pass protection, and in the 44-10 win over Missouri State, it was able to control the game from the start.

The pass rush and defense were able to take care of the rest.

This team can play with power, it doesn’t turn the ball over enough to matter – for the most part – and the ground game should be able to take over for stretches to take control of the game.

However …

Why James Madison Will Win

The James Madison (6-0) defense is fantastic.

It got pushed a bit by the high-powered VMI offense in the 31-24 win, and the team had hang on late to get the win, but the Dukes might have the right formula to get by the Fighting Hawks.

They have the No. 1 defense in the FCS, the running game is a powerhouse – Jawon Hamilton ripped off a 99-yard touchdown run as part of the 309 yards on the ground the team cranked up against the Keydets – and the run defense doesn’t allow much of anything.

It’s not necessarily about ball control with JMU, but as long as the efficient passing game doesn’t have to take any chances – QB Cole Johnson was just okay against VMI, making a few big throws but also giving away two interceptions – the offense should be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Whose lines do you like better?

North Dakota can do a little of everything right, but James Madison should be able to run well early on just enough to take the pressure off the passing attacks and the Duke defense should be better at getting off the field.

How did North Dakota lose to North Dakota State? The Fighting Hawks couldn’t control the clock, couldn’t stop the run, and couldn’t keep the chains moving. This won’t be 34-13 like that was, but James Madison should be able to use the same formula to move on.

North Dakota vs James Madison FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

James Madison 27, North Dakota 24

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 5

