NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings 2021: From The College Perspective

Which offensive tackles will matter in the 2021 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?

2021 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

It’s a terrific year for offensive tackles with at least three expected to go in the top 15, a superstar who should go in the top three – but will drop because people go crazy for quarterbacks – and a whole slew of good options to take later on to work around.

From the college perspective, the top offensive tackles in the 2021 NFL Draft are …

15. Brady Christensen, BYU

Size: 6-5, 302

The Good: He’s got an interesting look and style. He might not be all that bulky, but he carries his weight where needed and can move just well enough to be a nice pass protector who can work on either side. The power is there to be tough for the running game, but …

The Not-So-Good: The length isn’t there for a 6-5 tackle. He could be a left tackle, but he’ll likely have to work on the right side and he isn’t really a guard unless he bulks up a bit.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: While he’s not that old, he’ll be 24 when he starts his career. He’s ready to be a starting tackle at the next level – he did his part to keep Zach Wilson in one piece – and don’t be shocked if he turns into a better run blocker than he’ll get credit for.

Projected Round: Fifth

14. D’Ante Smith, East Carolina (OG)

Size: 6-5, 305

The Good: He bulked up in a big way over the last few yeas, adding 30 pounds of mass to go along on a frame that had no problems supporting it. He’s a good athlete for his size and has good quickness to be a left tackle right out of the box. However …

The Not-So-Good: He’s a bit of a tweener, and he might be maxed out a bit on his bulk. He got banged up early last year and skipped the rest of the campaign. Now he has to prove he can thrive at his current weight, and …

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: He’s going to have to find a home. Some team will draft him as a Day 3 left tackle option with a shot taken for the stars, but he’ll likely start out on the right side and could end up kicking in at guard in the right offense.

Projected Round: Fifth

13. Alaric Jackson, Iowa

Size: 6-6, 321

The Good: Very big and very experienced, he’s a left tackle who’s been a mainstay on the Hawkeye line over the last few years. While his blocking style might not be out of a textbook, he gets the job done. An all-star on the field and in the classroom, he’s a producer.

The Not-So-Good: It’s really, really odd that he’s so unorthodox coming from Iowa. He’s got the athleticism and the quick feet, but he’s not always balanced and he gets away with his style because he can move.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Love him on Day 3. Early on in his Hawkeye career he seemed like a lock to be a top draft pick when ready, but he never really progressed technique-wise. Again, the production is there, but he might need to be broken down to be build back up. The skill is there to be a fantastic value no matter where he plays on the line.

Projected Round: Fifth

12. James Hudson, Cincinnati

Size: 6-4, 302

The Good: The former Michigan Wolverine had to fight through too much red tape to get to Cincinnati, but the payoff was huge. He turned into the main man for the Bearcat O line in the great 2020 season, showing off his upside, athleticism, and the power to work with as versatile option for and NFL front five.

The Not-So-Good: He needs a whole lot of work. The raw tools are there, but he didn’t play all that much and might be just getting started. A technique problem, he needs to get his balance down, the finer points right, and …

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: It’ll happen. He just needs more time, more experience, and just enough patience to expect something special on the other side. He’s way too good of an athlete and has way too much talent not to develop.

Projected Round: Third

11. Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

Size: 6-9, 314

The Good: Really tall with rare length and athleticism for a tackle of his size, he’s a nightmare to get around with the raw tools to be ready right out of the box at a tackle spot on either side. Even though he’s built to be a top pass blocker, he’s able to blast away for the ground game, too. However …

The Not-So-Good: He’s going to need time in an NFL weightroom to get a whole lot stronger and maybe add even more weight to his frame. He’s been able to dominate with his length and quickness, but the craftier NFL pass rushers will eat him up early on.

NFL Draft College Perspective Thought: Guys this big and this athletic have to go in the top 100. He might still need a while to harness all he brings, but he’s able to move well enough to overcome a slew of technique issues.

Projected Round: Third

NEXT: 2021 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings Top Ten