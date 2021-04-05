NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Gonzaga vs Baylor National Championship Prediction

By CollegeFootballNews.com | April 5, 2021 12:31 pm

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the national championship, Gonzaga vs Baylor

NCAA Tournament National Championship, April 5

Date: Monday, April 5

Game Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga

Results So Far

Straight Up

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 44 21

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 43 22

CONSENSUS PICK: 43 22

Pete Fiutak, CFN: 42 23

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 41 24

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 40 25

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 39 26

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 39 26

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 36 29

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 36 29

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 36 29

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 27 38

Against The Spread

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 40 24 1

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 36 28 1

CONSENSUS PICK: 34 30 1

Pete Fiutak, CFN: 34 30 1

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 34 30 1

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 32 32 1

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 31 33 1

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 31 33 1

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 30 34 1

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 29 35 1

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 28 36 1

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 28 36 1

