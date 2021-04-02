NCAA Tournament Expert Picks: Final Four Predictions

By CollegeFootballNews.com | April 2, 2021 12:46 am

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for Final Four games: Gonzaga vs UCLA, Baylor vs Houston.

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

NCAA Tournament Final Four, April 3

5:14 pm ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Baylor -5, o/u: 135

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baylor

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baylor

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baylor

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Baylor

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baylor*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baylor

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baylor

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

8:34 pm ET, CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 145.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Gonzaga

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Gonzaga

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Gonzaga

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire Gonzaga

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Gonzaga

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Gonzaga

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Gonzaga

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

Results So Far

Straight Up

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 42-21

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 41-22

CONSENSUS PICK: 41-22

Pete Fiutak, CFN: 40-23

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 39-24

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 38-25

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 37-26

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 37-26

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 35-28

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 34-29

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 34-29

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 26-37

Against The Spread

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: 40-22-1

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: 35-27-1

CONSENSUS PICK: 33-29-1

Pete Fiutak, CFN: 33-29-1

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: 33-29-1

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: 31-31-1

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire 30-32-1

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: 30-32-1

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: 29-33-1

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: 29-33-1

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 27-35-1

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: 27-35-1

