Navy Midshipmen: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Navy Midshipmen season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-7 overall, 3-4 in AAC

Head Coach: Ken Niumatalolo, 14th year, 101-67

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 88

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 75

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 17

Navy College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense didn’t work like it was supposed to. It wasn’t physical enough and it didn’t tear off the big runs like a normal Navy O. The Midshipmen only averaged 178 rushing yards per game, the offense only averaged 16.6 points per outing and the team was 124th in the nation out of 127 teams in total offense. The ground game has to find its groove again or it’ll be another lost season.

– It starts up front. The Midshipmen struggled to get the blocking going, and now it has get better with three new starters. Navy can’t be 42nd in the nation in rushing again, and it needs to improve without leading rusher Nelson Smith. It’s Navy. There are runners.

FB Jamale Carothers isn’t huge, but he’s a fast inside threat who can handle the work, and there are plenty of options for the slotback position including former QB Tyger Goslin and veteran Chance Warren.

– Goslin could seem time at quarterback if needed, but 5-9, 165-pound Xavier Arline will likely get the first look. He’ll have to battle with 6-2, 220-pound sophomore Tai Lavatai and 6-0, 190-pound Jayden Umbarger, but no matter who’s under center, the production has to be steadier.

As always, there won’t be a whole lot of passes – just 57 competitions in the ten games last year – but 6-5, 221-pound Mychal Cooper is good and 6-2, 203-pound Mark Walker is another big target who can hit the home run.

