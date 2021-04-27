Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-6 overall, 2-4 in C-USA

Head Coach: Rick Stockstill, 16th year, 94-92

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 119

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 102

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 107

Middle Tennessee College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It’s not like the offense didn’t work. The Blue Raider passing game put up numbers – partly because the team was seemingly always behind – but scoring was tough, the running game didn’t do much, and it was a light year for a team that was supposed to be a whole lot more fun. Eight starters are coming back, but the big star is gone. However …

– The Middle Tennessee quarterback situation might be better. Asher O’Hara was the do-it-all guy, but he’s off to Sacramento State. Chase Cunningham is a decent veteran, and in comes Bailey Hockman from NC State to potentially add a whole lot more to the passing attack.

The receivers are there to rock. Seven of the top eight receivers are expected to return with 59-catch Jarrin Pierce the top veteran to work around. Now the offense has to find more explosion downfield.

– O’Hara led the team in rushing, but the Blue Raiders have the backs to start getting more out of the other guys. Chaton Mobley is a 6-1, 229-pound runner who led the team with 4.6 yards per carry with four rushing scores, and 221-pound Frank Peasant got the other rushing score from the backs.

The offensive line should get four starters back from a group that struggles in pass protection and didn’t do enough to get the ground game going when O’Hara wasn’t taking off. It’s not a huge group, but he’s experienced.

