James Madison vs VMI, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

James Madison vs VMI prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

James Madison vs VMI Broadcast

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

James Madison vs VMI FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why VMI Will Win

The passing game keeps on going.

The Keydets cranked up one of the best and most efficient passing games in the nation with Reece Udinski being everything he was expected to be as a Big Ten-caliber passer – he’s expected to go to Maryland – but he suffered a torn ACL.

Seth Morgan didn’t miss a beat, hitting 76% of his passes for 1,088 yards and eight scores with just one pick, and he runs better than Udinski.

VMI (6-1) will challenge the James Madison secondary from the start, and the pass rush will be a problem on the other side. The Keydets are outstanding at getting into the backfield averaging 3.4 sacks per game. However …

Why James Madison Will Win

The James Madison (5-0) defense is one of the best in the FCS at slowing down passing games. In the five games, the Dukes allowed just 651 passing yards and three touchdowns.

It wasn’t just the pass D.

JMU allowed a grand total of 878 yards on the season, leading the FCS in total defense and second in scoring D, giving up just 9.8 points per game. How dominant was the defense? The Dukes allowed 33 points in the second quarter this season.

It allowed 16 in the other three, winning the first quarter 54-6. If VMI doesn’t get out to a hot start, forget it.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, James Madison was able to dominant defensively, and it came up with one of the strongest offenses in the FCS, too, but it’s not like it played a who’s who of powerhouses. VMI will press and make this a fight throughout.

The Keydets are used to playing tough and nasty games, and they’re not going to buckle against the pressure from the JMU defense. However, the Duke team that allowed just ten second half points this year will clamp down, and the O will get the one scoring drive it needs to finally breathe easily.

James Madison vs VMI FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

James Madison 30, VMI 17

Line: James Madison -14.5, o/u: 45.5

