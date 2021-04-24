Jacksonville State vs Davidson Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

Jacksonville State vs Davidson prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Jacksonville State vs Davidson Broadcast

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, AL

Network: ESPN3

Jacksonville State vs Davidson FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why Davidson Will Win

No one does a better job of keeping the chains moving.

Davidson (4-2) leads the FCS during this spring session in third down conversions, hitting on 56% of its chances thanks to a running game that leads the nation averaging 293 yards per game to go along with a passing attack that takes advantage of its chances down the field.

The Wildcats want to run and keep on motoring with Tyler Phelps a dangerous dual-threat quarterback who knows how to keep it all going.

However …

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

Jacksonville State (7-2) has one of the nation’s best run defenses.

The line is aggressive, the linebackers get all over the field, and the D has allowed just 2.6 per carry and 81 yards per game. Davidson is a different animal with what it does on the ground, but JSU has a running game, too.

The Gamecocks have a balanced offense, but it’s able to average 194 rushing yards per game with several options who can get moving to go along with a dangerous downfield passing game.

What’s Going To Happen

Davidson has one trick that it does really, really well, but production-wise, Jacksonville State has the ability to match yard for yard and do a bit more defensively.

The Gamecock D is great on third downs, and the Wildcat D isn’t. Davidson won’t be able to control the clock and the game like it’ll want to.

Jacksonville State vs Davidson FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

Jacksonville State 34, Davidson 17

Line: Jacksonville State -21, o/u: 42.5

