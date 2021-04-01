FCS Spring Football Predictions For Every Game: Saturday, April 3

FCS spring college football predictions for every game, schedule, scoreboard, and lines.

FCS Spring Football Predictions, Schedule, Scoreboard, Lines: April 1-3

Thursday, April 1

East Central at Tarleton State

Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: Tarleton All-Access

What Will Happen: Tarleton State (5-2) has had a fun run as an FCS newbie with a good offense and fun passing game that’s going to roll in its season finale. through an East Central (1-0) team that doesn’t have a huge passing game, but should run well enough to have a few nice drives.

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Prediction: Tarleton State 48, East Central 20

Sam Houston State at Northwestern State

Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

What Will Happen: It’s the best vs the worse as Southland leader Sam Houston State (3-0) will roll against a Northwestern State (0-4) team that can’t move the chains and can’t keep drives going. SHSU’s passing game will put this away immediately.

Line: Sam Houston State -25.5, o/u: 66.5

Prediction: Sam Houston State 47, Northwestern State 17

Friday, April 2

Northern Iowa at South Dakota

Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

What Will Happen: The Northern Iowa (3-3) defense has been terrific so far, and South Dakota (1-3) is having a massive problem figuring out how to score when it’s not coming up with a ton of takeaways. The Panthers haven’t been lighting it up, either, but they’ll get by in a defensive fight.

Line: Northern Iowa -8.5, o/u: 37.5

Prediction: Northern Iowa 24, South Dakota 13

Saturday, April 3

Albany at Delaware

Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball

What Will Happen: Delaware (3-0) has been close to flawless and Albany (1-3) is having problems scoring. The Great Dane pass defense is good enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Blue Hens have too much offensive balance.

Line: Delaware -14, o/u: 43.5

Prediction: Delaware 34, Albany 17

Bucknell at Lehigh

Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

What Will Happen: The two teams got to finally get going last week, and now this was thrown together after a Patriot League scheduling shuffle. Lehigh (0-1) wasn’t able to get anything going offensively in a loss to Holy Cross, and Bucknell (1-0) rolled thanks to a strong pass rush and a defense that was a brick wall against the Lafayette passing game. The Mountain Hawks are going to struggle to get anything moving.

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Bucknell 29, Lehigh 13

James Madison at Richmond

Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball

What Will Happen: It’s a massive CAA battle between the two unbeaten teams in the South. James Madison (4-0) and Richmond (3-0) each bring the defense, but the JMU offensive front is stronger. The Dukes haven’t been quite as strong as expected, but they’ll come up with just enough offensive balance to pull off a thriller on the road.

Line: James Madison -10.5, o/u: 52

Prediction: James Madison 27, Richmond 23

Villanova at Maine

Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball

What Will Happen: Villanova (1-1) might have a decent defense, and the offensive front is playing well, but Maine (2-1) was able to overcome the clunker of an opener against Delaware to crank up the passing game in two straight wins. The Villanova secondary will struggle on the road.

Line: Villanova -3.5 o/u: 65.5

Prediction: Maine 27, Villanova 24

Citadel at Wofford

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN3

What Will Happen: It’s been a rough run so far for the two. The Citadel (0-5) is doing what it does on the ground, but turnovers and the lack of a consistent defense have been a problem. Wofford (1-3) might be struggling, too, but the run defense is good enough to hold up for the win at home.

Line: Wofford -7, o/u: 46

Prediction: Wofford 27, Citadel 17

Delaware State at Howard

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN3

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Monmouth at Gardner-Webb

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

New Hampshire at Rhode Island

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Nicholls at McNeese

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Presbyterian at Stetson

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Robert Morris at Kennesaw State

Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

ETSU vs VMI

Time: 1:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois

Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

SE Missouri at UT Martin

Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

SC State at Alabama State

Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: WBMM

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Valparaiso at Drake

Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: Bulldog Vision

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech

Time: 2:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Davidson at San Diego

Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: WCCSports.com

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Morehead State at Butler

Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: YouTube

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Murray State at Austin Peay

Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Furman at Mercer

Time: 3:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Colgate at Fordham

Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Eastern Washington at UC Davis

Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

UAPB at Mississippi Valley State

Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN3

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Weber State at Southern Utah

Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Southern at Jackson State

Time: 5:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Idaho at Idaho State

Time: 6:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Lamar at SE Louisiana

Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

Youngstown State at Western Illinois

Time: 8:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Prediction: Coming

