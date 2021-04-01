FCS Spring Football Predictions For Every Game: Saturday, April 3

FCS spring college football predictions for every game, schedule, scoreboard, and lines.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
FCS Spring Football Predictions, Schedule, Scoreboard, Lines: April 1-3
Thursday, April 1
East Central at Tarleton State
Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: Tarleton All-Access
What Will Happen: Tarleton State (5-2) has had a fun run as an FCS newbie with a good offense and fun passing game that’s going to roll in its season finale. through an East Central (1-0) team that doesn’t have a huge passing game, but should run well enough to have a few nice drives.
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Prediction: Tarleton State 48, East Central 20
Final Score: COMING
Sam Houston State at Northwestern State
Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: It’s the best vs the worse as Southland leader Sam Houston State (3-0) will roll against a Northwestern State (0-4) team that can’t move the chains and can’t keep drives going. SHSU’s passing game will put this away immediately.
Line: Sam Houston State -25.5, o/u: 66.5
Prediction: Sam Houston State 47, Northwestern State 17
Final Score: COMING
Friday, April 2
Northern Iowa at South Dakota
Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: The Northern Iowa (3-3) defense has been terrific so far, and South Dakota (1-3) is having a massive problem figuring out how to score when it’s not coming up with a ton of takeaways. The Panthers haven’t been lighting it up, either, but they’ll get by in a defensive fight.
Line: Northern Iowa -8.5, o/u: 37.5
Prediction: Northern Iowa 24, South Dakota 13
Final Score: COMING
Saturday, April 3
Albany at Delaware
Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball
What Will Happen: Delaware (3-0) has been close to flawless and Albany (1-3) is having problems scoring. The Great Dane pass defense is good enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Blue Hens have too much offensive balance.
Line: Delaware -14, o/u: 43.5
Prediction: Delaware 34, Albany 17
Final Score: COMING
Bucknell at Lehigh
Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: The two teams got to finally get going last week, and now this was thrown together after a Patriot League scheduling shuffle. Lehigh (0-1) wasn’t able to get anything going offensively in a loss to Holy Cross, and Bucknell (1-0) rolled thanks to a strong pass rush and a defense that was a brick wall against the Lafayette passing game. The Mountain Hawks are going to struggle to get anything moving.
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Bucknell 29, Lehigh 13
Final Score: COMING
James Madison at Richmond
Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball
What Will Happen: It’s a massive CAA battle between the two unbeaten teams in the South. James Madison (4-0) and Richmond (3-0) each bring the defense, but the JMU offensive front is stronger. The Dukes haven’t been quite as strong as expected, but they’ll come up with just enough offensive balance to pull off a thriller on the road.
Line: James Madison -10.5, o/u: 52
Prediction: James Madison 27, Richmond 23
Final Score: COMING
Villanova at Maine
Time: 12:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball
What Will Happen: Villanova (1-1) might have a decent defense, and the offensive front is playing well, but Maine (2-1) was able to overcome the clunker of an opener against Delaware to crank up the passing game in two straight wins. The Villanova secondary will struggle on the road.
Line: Villanova -3.5 o/u: 65.5
Prediction: Maine 27, Villanova 24
Final Score: COMING
Citadel at Wofford
Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN3
What Will Happen: It’s been a rough run so far for the two. The Citadel (0-5) is doing what it does on the ground, but turnovers and the lack of a consistent defense have been a problem. Wofford (1-3) might be struggling, too, but the run defense is good enough to hold up for the win at home.
Line: Wofford -7, o/u: 46
Prediction: Wofford 27, Citadel 17
Final Score: COMING
Delaware State at Howard
Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN3
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Monmouth at Gardner-Webb
Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
New Hampshire at Rhode Island
Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: FloFootball
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Nicholls at McNeese
Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Presbyterian at Stetson
Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Robert Morris at Kennesaw State
Time: 1:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
ETSU vs VMI
Time: 1:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois
Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
SE Missouri at UT Martin
Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
SC State at Alabama State
Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: WBMM
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Valparaiso at Drake
Time: 2:00 pm ET, TV: Bulldog Vision
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Time: 2:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Davidson at San Diego
Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: WCCSports.com
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Morehead State at Butler
Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: YouTube
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Murray State at Austin Peay
Time: 3:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Furman at Mercer
Time: 3:30 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Colgate at Fordham
Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Eastern Washington at UC Davis
Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
UAPB at Mississippi Valley State
Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN3
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Weber State at Southern Utah
Time: 4:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Southern at Jackson State
Time: 5:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Idaho at Idaho State
Time: 6:00 pm ET, TV: Pluto TV
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Lamar at SE Louisiana
Time: 7:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING
Youngstown State at Western Illinois
Time: 8:00 pm ET, TV: ESPN+
What Will Happen: Coming
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Prediction: Coming
Final Score: COMING