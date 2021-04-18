2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule, Predictions, Bracket, Game Times, TV, Lines

The 2021 FCS Playoffs are here, with the schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.
2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule
Holy Cross at South Dakota State
Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 3:00 pm ET
Venue: DakotaDome, Brookings, SD
Network: ESPN3
Southern Illinois at Weber State
Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
Venue: Stewart Stadium, Ogden, UT
Network: ESPN3
Sacred Heart at Delaware
Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
Venue: Delaware Stadium, Newark, DE
Network: ESPN3
Davidson at Jacksonville State
Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
Venue: JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, AL
Network: ESPN3
VMI at James Madison
Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, VA
Network: ESPN3
Missouri State at North Dakota
Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
Venue: Alerus Center, Grand Fork, ND
Network: ESPN3
Eastern Washington at North Dakota State
Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
Venue: Fargodome, Fargo, ND
Network: ESPN3
Monmouth at Sam Houston
Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX
Network: ESPN3
2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket
Holy Cross 3-0 (Patriot Champion) at (1) South Dakota State 5-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)
vs.
Southern Illinois 5-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Weber State 5-0 (Big Sky Champion)
BRACKET WINNER PLAYS …
Sacred Heart 3-1 (Northeast Champion) at Delaware 5-0 (Colonial Champion)
vs.
Davidson 4-2 (Pioneer Champion) at (4) Jacksonville State 9-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)
VMI 6-1 (Southern Champion) at (3) James Madison 5-0 (Colonial at-large)
vs.
Missouri State 5-4 (Missouri Valley at-large) at North Dakota 4-1 (Missouri Valley at-large)
BRACKET WINNER PLAYS …
Eastern Washington 5-1 (Big Sky at-large) at North Dakota State 6-2 (Missouri Valley at-large)
vs.
Monmouth 3-0 (Big South Champion) at (2) Sam Houston 6-0 (Southland Champion)