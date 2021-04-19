Delaware vs Sacred Heart Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

Delaware vs Sacred Heart prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Delaware vs Sacred Heart Broadcast

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Delaware Stadium, Newark, DE

Network: ESPN3

Delaware vs Sacred Heart FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why Sacred Heart Will Win

Here comes the Sacred Heart (3-1) ultra-efficient offense.

It’s balanced, it’s effective, and it keeps everything moving with an FCS superstar running back in Julius Chestnut averaging 179 yards per game on the ground, and with QB Marquez McCray a solid passer who doesn’t make mistakes and can take off if needed.

Delaware might have an offense, and the defense isn’t bad, but the front line doesn’t generate a whole lot of pressure, it doesn’t come up with a ton of tackles for loss, and the O line doesn’t do a great job in pass protection.

The SHU Pioneers don’t turn the ball over, the offense is great at closing off long drives with points, and few teams do a better job of controlling the ball and the clock. However …

Why Delaware Will Win

Delaware (5-0) is one of those teams that’s better in the time of possession battle.

The Blue Hens are brilliant at keeping the chains moving – they keep the ball for well over 34 minutes – partly because the offense is great on third downs and mostly because of a secondary that helps the D get off the field fast. They’re fourth in the nation in passing yards allowed, so to win, Sacred Heart has to crank up its great ground game.

Villanova and Rhode Island each ran for over 100 yards against the Delaware defense, and both teams lost.

What’s Going To Happen

Sacred Heart might have an effective and efficient offense, but Delaware knows how to get the attack moving, too. The Blue Hens are amazing at taking the ball away – it might only take one to get the job done – but it’ll be the passing game that keeps things moving and pushes them into the second round.

Delaware vs Sacred Heart FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

Delaware 34, Sacred Heart 20

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

