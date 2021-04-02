2021 NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: College Football Perspective, Early April

The early April version of the 2021 NFL Mock Draft from the college football perspective, along with the main needs for every team.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
Less than a month away from the 2021 NFL Draft starting on April 29th, here’s the best-looking fit for each team along with the realistic other options from the college perspective.
2021 NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: Early April
– Contact/Follow @PeteFiutak
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
April Mock Draft Call: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Other Realistic Options: Nothing. Done.
Biggest Team Need: Quarterback
Theres no messing around here. Of course there’s a chance that one of the other top quarterback options turns out to be better than Lawrence, but you can’t be the team that passes up on a talent like this.
2. New York Jets
April Mock Draft Call: QB Zach Wilson, BYU
Other Realistic Options: Trade down; QB Mac Jones, Alabama
Biggest Team Need: Defensive End
It’s not that Sam Darnold can’t potentially be good, but Wilson is the it prospect who could be special – and the Jets desperately need special. The big-time arm and accuracy are too good to ignore.
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami from Houston)
April Mock Draft Call: QB Mac Jones, Alabama
Other Realistic Options: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
Biggest Team Need: Defensive Back
The smarter call would be to go with the Hall of Fame-caliber OT talent in Oregon’s Penei Sewell, but you trade away the future to move up to the 3 unless you have a quarterback in mind. Lance and Fields would be the shot for the stars, but Jones is going to be rock-solid.
4. Atlanta Falcons
April Mock Draft Call: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
Other Realistic Options: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
Biggest Team Need: Defensive Back
Here’s the problem. Lance is the perfect pick for the future of the franchise. Matt Ryan is fine for the next year or two, and Lance needs time and seasoning – maybe. However, Atlanta would be passing up superstar targets to take a passer who doesn’t help them now.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
April Mock Draft Call: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
Other Realistic Options: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU; WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama; TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
Biggest Team Need: Offensive Tackle
It seems like the world is trying to force a pick to happen by wanting to give Joe Burrow a big-time wide receiver, especially if it’s Chase. But remember, mock drafts are just projections – we’re in the misinformation season. Cincinnati needs an offensive tackle, and Sewell is the second best football player in a draft of football players.
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)
April Mock Draft Call: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
Other Realistic Options: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama; WR Ja’Marr Chase
Biggest Team Need: Pass Rusher
Again, remember, the world likes to try making picks happen, and Smith back with Tua Tagovailoa is fun. Just as fun would be to give the young franchise quarterback a Pro Bowl tight end with freakish talent.
7. Detroit Lions
April Mock Draft Call: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
Other Realistic Options: Trade down; WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Biggest Team Need: Wide Receiver
Free agency wasn’t kind to the Lions. They brought in a few receiver options, but they need a No. 1 guy. Don’t be shocked if they have their pick of the star prospects to give Jared Goff some help.
8. Carolina Panthers
April Mock Draft Call: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
Other Realistic Options: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State; WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Biggest Team Need: Quarterback
There’s a good chance the Panthers will look to get active and trade up for a quarterback, but they should be able to stand pat and still get a franchise talent to build around.
9. Denver Broncos
April Mock Draft Call: OT/OG Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Other Realistic Options: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama; WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line
Can the Broncos really pass on one of the top receivers if one is still on the board – especially if it’s Smith? The Broncos really, really need offensive linemen, but can they sell that to the fan base? Penei Sewell would be the dream here, but the versatile Slater is an almost perfect pick in every way for what they need. However, it’ll be an impossible PR problem if they pass on …
10. Dallas Cowboys
April Mock Draft Call: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Other Realistic Options: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
Biggest Team Need: Defensive Back
The Cowboys have to get a defensive back, and all of the big-time prospects should still be there on the board. They don’t need a wide receiver, but if Smith or Ja’Marr Chase slides down this far, they’re not letting either one go. Don’t be stunned if Smith slides a wee bit over concerns about how slim he is.
2021 NFL Mock Draft: April 1
Picks 11-20 | Picks 21-32