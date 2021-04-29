2021 NFL Draft: Washington Football Team Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Washington Football Team pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Let’s try this thing again. After the disaster of the Dwayne Haskins fail, the Football Team has to make an attempt at getting a quarterback – Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t the long term answer. With four of the top 82 picks and enough other parts to do a little wheeling and dealing, there’s a shot to try moving up if one of the big five quarterback prospects is still there for the taking by around the 15 or so. Washington has the 19, which probably means …

Davis Mills, here’s where the call has to be made. If Trey Lance or Justin Fields doesn’t drop – and if someone doesn’t move up – Washington will need to have a rock-solid plan that’s adaptable on the fly. Duh, all teams do, but this is different. Mills is a reach at 19, but if it’s time for a reboot with a new quarterback, he might be it. However …

The Football Team needs an offensive tackle and defensive help, too. They nailed last year’s draft up top with Chase Young – sort of hard to miss on him at the 2 – got a nice find in RB Antonio Gibson in the third round and landed a gem of a seventh round safety in Kamren Curl. That’s all nice – again, 2021 will be about what Washington does at quarterback.

Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Washington Football Team 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

1: (19) QB Davis Mills, Stanford

2: (51) LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1: 19

2: 51

3: 74 (from 49ers)

3: 82

4: 124

5: 163

7: 244 (from Vegas)

7: 246

Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 DE Chase Young, Ohio State

3 WR Antonio Gibson, Memphis

4 OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU

4 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

5 C Keith Ismael, San Diego State

5 LB Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

7 S Kamren Curl, Arkansas

7 DE James Smith-Williams, NC State

