2021 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Tennessee Titans pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

The Titans did just fine on the field even with a complete and total bust of a 2020 NFL Draft – at least for the first year – starting with the to-put-it-way-too-nicely misfire on Isaiah Wilson with the 29th overall pick. This time around they have four of the top 100 picks and a chance at a reboot. And now …

They still need help on the O line. That should be there. They still need more for the secondary after last year’s draft picks haven’t done enough yet. They still need a running back who can rotate with Derrick Henry, and they still need a receiver who can add something on the other side of AJ Brown. They still need a lot for a team that’s strong as is.

The team is in a good draft position with value almost certainly going to be there at positions of need. Everything should be right there with a whole slew of wide receivers there for the taking at the 22, and a few good offensive linemen – even if they’re second-tier – around at the 53. Tennessee can get better in a hurry after this weekend.

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Tennessee Titans 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

1: (22) WR Kaderius Toney, Florida

2: (53) OT/OG Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1: 22

2: 53

3: 85

3: 100

4: 126

5: 166

6: 205

6: 215 (from Chiefs)

7: 232 (from Falcons from Dolphins)

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

2 CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

3 RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

5 DT Larrell Murchison, NC State

7 QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii

7 S Chris Jackson, Marshall

