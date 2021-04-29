2021 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Pittsburgh Steelers pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

There’s sort of a standard when it comes to Pittsburgh and drafting. Of course there are going to be whiffs and mistakes, and of course not everything works out, but the franchise didn’t have a first round pick last season and it got Chase Claypool and has a bit of promise among some of the other picks. But now they need starters at the 24 and the 55.

Will the Steelers pull a 2020 Green Bay – when the Packers took Jordan Love as a slight surprise – and take a quarterback if one of the big five is there at the 24? How about Stanford’s Davis Mills? A running back doesn’t make the impact a quarterback does, but taking Najee Harris or Travis Etienne would be a massive moment in the first round.

They need help for the offensive line, but they can do that in the second round. Grabbing a center would be nice, and that’s where they can get one who could be an instant fit. Again, it’s the Steelers. They’ll get a good guy in the first and they’ll nail the value in the second.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Pittsburgh Steelers 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

1 (24) RB Najee Harris, Alabama

2 (55) C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1: 24

2: 55

3: 87

4: 128

4: 140

6: 216 (from Buccaneers)

7: 245 (from Dolphins)

7: 254 (from Ravens)

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

2 WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

3 LB Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

4 RB Anthony McFarland, Maryland

4 OG Kevin Dotson, Louisiana

6 S Antoine Brooks, Maryland

7 DT Carlos Davis, Nebraska

