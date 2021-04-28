2021 NFL Draft: New York Giants Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, New York Giants pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

After coming up with a decent get with Andrew Thomas last year – despite overdrafting the OT at the 4 – and having a potentially solid all-around draft if a few of the parts progress – now it’s all about nailing the 11. There’s a decent pick in the second round at the 42, and a flier will be taken at the 76, but there’s no margin for error here. Get the 11 right, or the draft won’t work.

They need a pass rusher, but the 11 is a little high unless they overpay for Michigan’s Kwity Paye. The Giants are normally good at finding value up high – Thomas, to a point, and Daniel Jones aside – and this is where Micah Parsons should slide along with a slew of talented receivers.

The offensive line help can be had in the second round. There will be a few there for the taking at the 11, and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to go along with Thomas, but there should be too many other difference-makers there to ignore.

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the New York Giants 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

1 (11) LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

2 (42) OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1: 11

2: 42

3: 76

4: 116

6: 196

6: 201 (from Cardinals)

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

2 S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

3 OT Matt Peart, UConn

4 CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

5 OG Shane Lemieux, Oregon

6 LB Cam Brown, Penn State

7 LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

7 LB TJ Brunson, South Carolina

7 CB Chris Williamson, Minnesota

7 LB Tae Crowder, Georgia

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

2 Round NFL Mock Draft

Greatest Draft Picks For Each College

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time

2022 Top 32 Pro Prospects | By Position