2021 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Minnesota Vikings pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

The Vikings were able to get a little something out of just about everyone it picked up before the sixth round last year – and they had 15 picks overall. Of course, the rise of Justin Jefferson as the next superstar wide receiver made the draft – getting him with amazing value at the 22 – but …

There’s only one pick in the top 78 this year. None of the last five late round picks in 2020 did anything, so to learn from that … trade up. They have four fourth round picks and two in the third. Throw in the two fifths and the sixth – even if it’s the mythical 199 (Tom Brady) slot – and there should be a way to work into the second round somehow.

On the other side, if one of the top quarterbacks slides, Minnesota could trade down and get that second rounder somehow.

There should be strong value for what the Vikings need at the 14. They might not get the top offensive tackle – again, they can package something to move up – but there will be a few available to choose from.

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Minnesota Vikings 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

1 (14) OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1: 14

3: 78

3: 90 (from Ravens)

4: 119

4: 125 (from Bears)

4: 134 (from Bills)

4: 143

5: 157

5: 168 (from Steelers from Ravens)

6: 199

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

1 CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

2 OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

3 CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

4 DE DJ Wonnum, South Carolina

4 DE James Lynch, Baylor

4 LB Troy Dye, Oregon

5 CB Harrison Hand, Temple

5 WR KJ Osborn, Miami

6 OT Blake Brandel, Oregon State

6 S Josh Metellus, Michigan

7 DE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

7 QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

7 S Brian Cole, Mississippi State

7 OG Kyle Hinton, Washburn

