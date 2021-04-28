2021 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Los Angeles Rams pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Los Angeles Rams 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

The Rams need to work a little bit of magic. They got a nice sixth round safety in Jordan Fuller last year, and second-rounder Cam Akers is a budding star running back, but there wasn’t much else to get too fired up about out of the eight picks. Sometimes the whole Strength In Numbers thing with late round picks doesn’t quite work.

With no first rounder, the top pick at the 57, and with three of the six picks coming after the third, there’s no room for misfires. They need offensive line help, and they could use a good corner, but at the 57, they have to go with the best player on the board. They need enough in too many places to not simply go after a likely starter.

It’ll be interesting to see how much they care about the infrastructure. They could use some bulk in the interior of the lines, and a big guard would be wonderful at the 57, but it’ll take something big to get splashy. They’re not going to be any sort of a factor in the draft without making a move up somehow.

Los Angeles Rams 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Los Angeles Rams 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

2 (57) CB Aaron Robinson, UCF

Los Angeles Rams 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

2: 57

3: 88

3: 103

4: 141

6: 209

7: 252

Los Angeles Rams 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

2 RB Cam Akers, Florida State

2 WR Van Jefferson, Florida

3 LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

3 S Terrell Burgess, Utah

4 TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

6 S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

7 LB Clay Johnston, Baylor

7 PK Sam Sloman, Miami University

7 OG Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

