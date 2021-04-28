2021 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Los Angeles Chargers pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

from the college perspective …

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C

DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties

Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Boom, boom, BOOM. The Chargers got a little bit of production out of their last three late round picks, but they got a serviceable fourth round running back in Joshua Kelley, a promising young linebacker in the first rounding Kenneth Murray, and they nailed it at the 6 with one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Now it’s all about helping make Justin Herbert shine.

Offensive line, offensive line, offensive line. The Chargers have a ton of picks and can load up the back part of the draft with prospects for the defensive side and maybe grab a receiver or two, but with the 13 they have a shot at one of the better offensive linemen, and more options will be there at the 47.

Versatility would be a plus. Getting a guy like USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker early would give them a piece of the puzzle no matter where he’d play, and someone like Sam Cosmi from Texas could work at tackle or guard in the second round. Come up with the best O line possible, and let No. 10 do his thing.

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Los Angeles Chargers 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

1 (13) OT/OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

2 (47) OT Sam Cosmi, Texas

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1: 13

2: 47

3: 77

3: 97

4: 118

5: 159

6: 185 (from Jaguars from Titans)

6: 198

7: 241

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

1 LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

4 RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA

5 WR Joe Reed, Virginia

6 S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

7 WR KJ Hill, Ohio State

